US FDA advisers back wider use of Abbott's Humira
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 5 years ago

US FDA advisers back wider use of Abbott's Humira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories Inc won a U.S. panel’s support on Tuesday for a wider use for its blockbuster Humira drug in a type of inflammatory bowel disease.

A panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted 15 to 2 that the benefits of Humira, one of the world’s top-selling drugs, outweighed its risks in treating ulcerative colitis. The drug is already approved for six other conditions.

The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not required to, and a final decision is expected by the end of the year.

