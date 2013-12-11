FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA says 25 to 27 companies affected by antibiotic phase-out
December 11, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

FDA says 25 to 27 companies affected by antibiotic phase-out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said on Wednesday that 25 to 27 companies will be affected by the voluntary three-year phase-out of the use of antibiotics in the raising of animals for food production.

The use of tetracyclines, penicillins and macrolides will be most affected, William Flynn, deputy director for science policy at the Center for Veterinary Medicine at the FDA, said during a call with reporters. Zoetis Inc and Eli Lilly & Co’s Elanco unit sell a large percentage of those products, he said.

