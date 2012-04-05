FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US FDA panel backs Astellas drug for leaky bladder
April 5, 2012

US FDA panel backs Astellas drug for leaky bladder

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. drugs advisers backed Astellas Pharma Inc’s bladder drug on Thursday, boosting the company’s hopes of gaining a greater foothold in the treatment of overactive bladder.

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted 7 to 4, with one abstention, that the benefits of the once-daily tablet, called mirabegron, outweighed its possible risks to the heart and liver.

The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not required to, and will make a final decision on mirabegron by June 29.

