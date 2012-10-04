FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA cracks down on thousands of websites for selling bad drugs
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. FDA cracks down on thousands of websites for selling bad drugs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it has cracked down on thousands of online pharmacies for selling potentially unsafe, unapproved or fake pharmaceuticals, including the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra and antiviral Tamiflu.

The FDA, working with international regulatory and law enforcement agencies from about 100 countries, said it took action against more than 4,100 Internet pharmacies, bring civil and criminal charges, removing offending websites and seizing drugs worldwide.

The move was part of the fifth annual International Internet Week of Action, a global effort to fight the online sale and distribution of potentially counterfeit and illegal medicine.

Action taken between Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 resulted in the shutdown of more than 18,000 illegal pharmacy websites and the seizure of $10.5 million worth of drugs.

The goal of this annual effort, which involved law enforcement, customs and regulatory authorities from 100 countries, was to identify producers and distributors of illegal pharmaceutical products and medical devices and remove these products from the supply chain.

The FDA targeted websites selling unapproved and potentially dangerous medicines. In addition to Tamiflu and Viagra, the agency targeted Domperidone, which was removed from the U.S. market in 1998 because it may cause serious adverse side effects, and Isotretinoin, previously marketed as Accutane in the United States, used to treat severe acne and carries risks, such as birth defects.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.