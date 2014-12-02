FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA panel says newer HIV tests effective
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 2, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

FDA panel says newer HIV tests effective

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Newer methods to test donated blood samples for HIV infections are effective, a panel of experts at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded, in a move that could limit the ban on donations by men who have had sex with other men (MSM).

The FDA’s ban, in place for about three decades, disallows donations from men who have had sex with even one man since 1977, as they are recognized to be at a higher risk of acquiring HIV.

While the FDA’s Blood Products Advisory Committee on Tuesday discussed the new methods to test samples donated by MSMs for HIV, it did not make a recommendation on limiting the ban.

An advisory committee to the Department of Health and Human Services earlier in November had recommended replacing the ban with a new one that bars donations from men who have had sex with another man in the past year. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.