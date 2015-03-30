FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles company to halt seafood distribution over listeria -DOJ
#U.S. Legal News
March 30, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles company to halt seafood distribution over listeria -DOJ

Emily Stephenson

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. District Court imposed a permanent injunction on a Los Angeles-based seafood company after food inspectors found contamination by the listeria bacteria, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspections of L.A. Star Seafood Inc in 2013 and 2014 found unsanitary conditions that resulted from insufficiently cleaning surfaces and utensils used on fish, the department said.

The most recent inspection found that the company had not followed best practices to prevent other types of contamination. L.A. Star Seafood imports, prepares, processes, packs and distributes smoked and salt-cured seafood, the Justice Department said.

The agency said it filed a complaint in January in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. The seafood company agreed to be bound by a consent decree that requires it to cease operations until the FDA determines its manufacturing practices are safe.

