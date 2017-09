Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to five distributors of pure powdered caffeine, its latest step in curtailing ingestion of the stimulant in its pure form.

The agency said it issued the warning after two people died from excess caffeine intake. (1.usa.gov/1hR6nTP) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)