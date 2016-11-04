FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
U.S. FDA panel narrowly backs Cempra's antibiotic solithromycin
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. FDA panel narrowly backs Cempra's antibiotic solithromycin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The effectiveness of Cempra Inc's experimental antibiotic to treat community acquired pneumonia outweighs the risk of liver injury, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Friday.

The panel voted 7-6 that the drug, solithromycin, is as effective as the potent antibiotic moxifloxacin in treating the kind of pneumonia that recently affected presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The panel expressed concern about the risk of liver injury and recommended additional data be collected to further assess that risk. The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendations of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.