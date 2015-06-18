FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA cracks down on more than 1,000 illegal online medicine sellers
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
June 18, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

FDA cracks down on more than 1,000 illegal online medicine sellers

Rosmi Shaji

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had sent warning letters and seized potentially dangerous, unapproved medicines and medical devices from more than 1,050 websites globally.

Inspectors from the FDA and other federal agencies screened and seized illegal drugs and medical devices received through international mail facilities in Chicago, Miami and New York, the FDA said in a statement. (1.usa.gov/1HXGHi1)

The health regulator said it sent warning letters to operators of nearly 400 websites and to nine firms distributing unapproved medical devices online.

The prescription drugs targeted included some purported to be the generic versions of FDA-approved drugs such as Nolvadex (tamoxifen), Meridia (sibutramine), Valium (diazepam), Truvada (emtricitabine/tenofovir) and Advair Diskus (fluticasone propionate/salmeterol).

The devices sold illegally online included colon care products and dermal fillers.

Besides the health risk, the illegal sale of such medicines and products also puts customers at risk of credit card fraud, identity theft and computer viruses, the FDA said.

The move is part of the INTERPOL-led International Internet Week of Action (IIWA), an effort to combat the unlawful sale and distribution of illegal and counterfeit medical products.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.