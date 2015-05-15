FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FDA warns on newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs
May 15, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FDA warns on newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday warned that a widely used newer class of type 2 diabetes drug sold by AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly in partnership with Boehringer Ingleheim may a cause dangerously high levels of blood acids that could require hospitalization.

The drugs belong to a class known as SGLT2 inhibitors that work by causing blood sugar to be secreted in the urine. They include AstraZeneca’s Farxiga (dapagliflozin), J&J’s Invokana (canagliflozin) and Jardiance (embagliflozin) from Lilly and Boehringer.

The FDA in a warning on its website said the medicines may lead to ketoacidosis, a serious condition where the body produces high levels of blood acids called ketones. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

