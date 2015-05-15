FDA warns on newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday warned that a widely used newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs sold by AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly in partnership with Boehringer Ingleheim may cause ketoacidosis that could require hospitalization.

The drugs belong to a class known as SGLT2 inhibitors that work by causing blood sugar to be secreted in the urine. They include AstraZeneca’s Farxiga (dapagliflozin), J&J’s Invokana (canagliflozin) and Jardiance (embagliflozin) from Lilly and Boehringer.

The FDA warning also listed three combination type 2 diabetes treatments that include an SGLT2 drug as one of its two components, J&J’s Invokamet, Xigduo XR from AstraZeneca and Lilly and Boehringer’s Glyxambi.

The FDA posted the warning on its website.

The FDA said its Adverse Event Reporting System database identified 20 cases of acidosis reported as diabetic ketoacidosis, ketoacidosis, or ketosis in patients treated with SGLT2 inhibitors between March 2013 to June 6, 2014. It said all patients required emergency department visits or hospitalization to treat the condition.

Since June 2014, the agency said it had continued to receive additional adverse event reports of diabetic ketoacidosis and ketoacidosis in patients treated with SGLT2 inhibitors.