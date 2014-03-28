FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FDA moves to offset shortage of common saline solution
March 28, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FDA moves to offset shortage of common saline solution

March 28 (Reuters) - Moving to offset shortages of a common saline used in hospitals and dialysis centers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that it will temporarily allow Fresenius Kabi USA LLC to distribute normal saline from its manufacturing facility in Norway.

The FDA said the initial shipments would help but not resolve shortages of 0.9 percent sodium chloride injection, also known as normal saline. The drug is widely used to treat patients with dehydration and other medical conditions.

The FDA said it is continuing to work with Baxter Healthcare Corp, B.Braun Medical Inc. and Hospira Inc to restore their supplies to hospitals and health clinics. The agency is also working with Fresenius Medical Care which supplies the drug to dialysis centers. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)

