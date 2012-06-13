US advisers back Edwards valve for wider group

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 13 (Reuters) - An artificial heart valve from Edwards Lifesciences Corp that can be inserted without cracking open the chest for surgery won the support of U.S. advisers on Wednesday for use in a wider group of patients.

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the benefits of the Sapien device outweigh its risks for people who need a new heart valve but face a higher risk of dying from open-heart surgery.

The valve is Edwards’ most important new product, and was already approved last year for those deemed too sick to have the open-heart surgery.

The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not required to, and will make a final decision later.