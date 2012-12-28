FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves Bristol Myers, Pfizer's anti-clotting drug Eliquis
December 28, 2012

FDA approves Bristol Myers, Pfizer's anti-clotting drug Eliquis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators approved clot prevention drug Eliquis, developed by Bristol Myers-Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc, for treatment in patients with atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeats, not caused by a heart valve problem.

The drug, also known as apixaban, was approved by European health regulators last month.

It should not be taken by patients with prosthetic heart valves or those with atrial fibrillation caused by a heart valve problem, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement. []

