FDA finalizes rules to prevent food safety hazards

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration finalized rules requiring human and animal food companies to identify possible food safety problems and outline steps to prevent or minimize them.

The rules are part of the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act, aimed at implementing modern food manufacturing processes to prevent food hazards. (1.usa.gov/1VPTxnb)

One in six Americans gets sick every year from food-borne diseases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over the past few years, high-profile outbreaks related to various foods from spinach to peanut products have driven the regulator to seek improvements in food safety.

Kansas health officials said in April that three people died in the year to January after being sickened by Listeriosis at a hospital where products from Blue Bell Icecreams were served. They were in the hospital for other reasons.

Sales of U.S. food majors McDonald’s Corp and Yum Brands Inc’s KFC were hurt for several quarters in China after a media report showed last year that a supplier was using expired meat and doctoring production dates. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)