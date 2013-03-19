FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

FDA names Kathleen Uhl acting director, office of generic drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has named Dr. Kathleen Uhl acting director of its Office of Generic Drugs as it initiates a nationwide search for a full-time replacement for Dr. Gregory Geba, who resigned last week.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in a note to staff from Dr. Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. Dr. Uhl most recently served as Geba’s senior adviser. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
