FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA and European regulators to cooperate on generics inspections
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

FDA and European regulators to cooperate on generics inspections

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. and European drug regulators will work together on joint inspections around the world to try to make sure consumers are buying generic medications that are both safe and effective, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday.

The European Medicines Agency and France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom are taking part in the initiative, which will focus on the testing stage that precedes generic drug applications.

They will cooperate on inspecting facilities used in clinical trials and assess the acceptability or reliability of data obtained in the trials. A pilot phase of the program will begin on Jan. 2.

The agencies already cooperate in assessing whether studies adhere to “Good Clinical Practices” regulations. For a generic drug to be deemed equivalent to a branded medicine, so-called bioequivalence tests are done to make sure they work the same way in the body, and it is those tests that are the focus of the new initiative.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries of Israel and Pennsylvania-based Mylan Inc are two of the world’s largest producers of generic drugs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.