RPT-US FDA advisers back Heartware blood pump device
April 25, 2012 / 10:35 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-US FDA advisers back Heartware blood pump device

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - HeartWare International Inc won a U.S. advisory panel’s support on Wednesday for its most important product: a blood pump that helps people with severe heart failure.

A panel of outside experts to the Food and Drug Administration voted 9-2 to recommend approval of the mechanical heart-assist device, called the HeartWare ventricular assist device (HVAD). HeartWare shares were halted pending the panel outcome.

The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not required to, and a final decision is expected later.

