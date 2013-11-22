FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S.FDA approves J&J's Olysio to treat chronic Hep C infection
November 22, 2013 / 11:05 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-U.S.FDA approves J&J's Olysio to treat chronic Hep C infection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration: * U.S. Food and Drug Administration says approved Olysio (simeprevir), a new

therapy to treat chronic Hepatitis C virus infection * U.S. Food and Drug Administration says J&J’s olysio is a protease inhibitor

and is to be used as component of a combination treatment regimen * FDA-Olysio approved for adults with compensated liver disease including

cirrhosis who are treatment naïve or for whom prior treatment wasn’t

effective * FDA says olysio’s drug label includes recommendation to screen for presence

of Hep C strain prior to beginning therapy * Source text for Eikon () * Further company coverage

