FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US FDA advisers rebuff J&J/Bayer Xarelto heart drug
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

US FDA advisers rebuff J&J/Bayer Xarelto heart drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. advisory panel rebuffed Johnson & Johnson’s blood thinner, meant to reduce the risk of new heart attacks and strokes in people with heart problems.

A panel of outside experts to the Food and Drug Administration voted 6 to 4 on Wednesday that Xarelto should not be approved for people with acute coronary syndrome. J&J developed the drug in partnership with German drugmaker Bayer AG .

The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not required to, and a final decision is expected by the end of June.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.