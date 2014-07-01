FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoJ seeks ban on Laclede's over-the-counter vaginal products
July 1, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

DoJ seeks ban on Laclede's over-the-counter vaginal products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice sought a ban on the distribution of vaginal products that Laclede Inc has been selling without approval, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The DoJ, which filed a complaint in a U.S. district court in California at the request of the FDA, said the company illegally distributes over-the-counter prebiotic vaginal products, including lubricant, moisturizer and therapeutic washes. (1.usa.gov/1iVy8cT)

The FDA said it has repeatedly warned Laclede since 2010 that it must obtain approval before selling its products. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

