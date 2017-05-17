U.S. health officials question safety of Meridian lead tests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. health officials are investigating the safety of lead tests made by Meridian Bioscience Inc amid reports they underestimate lead levels in blood drawn from veins. The news sent Meridian's stock down 9 percent.

The Food and Drug Administration warned laboratories and healthcare professionals not to use any lead testing device made by Magellan Diagnostics, a company acquired by Meridian in 2016 for $66 million. The devices are the only lead testing products cleared by the FDA and account for about half of all lead tests in the United States.

The tests are designed to detect lead poisoning that can stunt children's growth and reduce their IQs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommended healthcare professionals retest children under the age of six who were tested using blood drawn from a vein who received a result of less than 10 micrograms per deciliter. It also recommended that pregnant women and nursing mothers who have been tested for lead exposure ask their doctor whether they should be retested.

"The FDA is deeply concerned by this situation," Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, head of the FDA's medical device division, said in a statement. "The agency is aggressively investigating this complicated issue to determine the cause of the inaccurate results and working with the CDC and other public health partners to address the problem as quickly as possible."

Meridian officials were not immediately available for comment.

It is unclear how many people may need to be retested, Shuren said on a conference call with reporters. About 8 million tests were conducted using Magellan devices since 2014. Most children were tested using capillary blood drawn with a heel stick or finger stick and so far data suggests there is no problem with those tests.

"At this time we believe most people will not be affected by this issue," Shuren said on a conference call with reporters.

Neither are there problems with other blood tests used to detect lead, which account for about half the total, he said.

The problem appears to date back to August, 2014 when Magellan received a number of complaints from customers about its LeadCare Ultra device, the FDA said. On November 24, the company instructed its customers to implement a 24-hour incubation period with the blood sample before running the test. It subsequently issued instructions to mitigate problems with its LeadCare II testing system.

The FDA learned about the problem earlier this year when it began to review an application for a new test. It discovered deficiencies in the company's previous mitigation strategy and categorization of the problem as minor.

The agency "did not feel that the data was either adequate regarding what they thought may have been the cause of the problem, the extent of the problem or the effectiveness of the mitigation they put in place," he said.

So far the cause of the problem is unclear, he added.

"It may not be something specific to the test itself, it may have to do with other aspects, including the tubes in which the blood is collected, it may have to do with reactions with the chemicals involved."

Since last year, Reuters has identified more than 3,300 U.S. neighborhood areas with documented childhood lead poisoning rates double those found in Flint, Michigan.

Meridian's shares fell 8.9 percent to $13.42 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq. (Additional reporting by Natalie Grover and Michael Pell)