FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves generics of Lilly antidepressant Cymbalta
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2013 / 9:02 PM / 4 years ago

FDA approves generics of Lilly antidepressant Cymbalta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved generic versions of Eli Lilly and Co’s antidepressant Cymbalta, the U.S. drugmaker’s biggest-selling product.

The drug, which has annual sales of about $5 billion, was expected to lose patent protection this month.

The FDA said it approved cheaper versions of the drug, known chemically as duloxetine, in a variety of strengths for sale by several generic drugmakers, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd , Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

“Health-care professionals and consumers can be assured that these FDA-approved generic drugs have met our rigorous standards,” Kathleen Uhl, acting director of the FDA’s Office of Generic Drugs, said in a statement.

Once numerous generic versions of a medicine become available, the branded drug often loses more than 80 percent of its sales in the first year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.