FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves Boehringer drug to treat advanced lung cancer
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 4 years

FDA approves Boehringer drug to treat advanced lung cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a lung cancer drug made by Boehringer Ingelheim to treat patients who are suffering from late stage non-small cell lung cancer and whose tumors express a specific type of gene mutation.

The drug, Gilotrif, was approved along with a companion diagnostic kit that can help determine if a patient’s lung cancer cells express the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene mutation. []

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer and represents about 85 percent of all lung cancers. EGFR gene mutations are present in about 10 percent of NSCLC.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death among men and women, and according to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 228,190 Americans will be diagnosed with, and 159,480 will die from, the disease this year.

The companion diagnostic kit, called therascreen EGFR RGQ PCR Kit, is made by Qiagen N.V..

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.