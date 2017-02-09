Feb 9 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Marathon Pharmaceuticals' Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug, Emflaza, to treat patients aged 5 years and above.

DMD is a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle deterioration and weakness and had only one approved treatment in the United States before Emflaza's approval.

The FDA in September approved Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's DMD treatment even though an outside panel of experts and the agency's own reviewers questioned the drug's efficacy. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)