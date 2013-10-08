FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA panel supports broader use of Medtronic heart devices
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2013 / 10:39 PM / in 4 years

FDA panel supports broader use of Medtronic heart devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - A federal advisory panel recommended that Medtronic Inc be allowed to sell certain implantable electronic heart devices to a larger pool of patients, based on study results that showed the products reduced the risk of death and hospitalization.

The panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted 4-3 on Tuesday to recommend that Medtronic be approved to sell the products, called cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, to patients who suffer from an abnormal heart rhythm called atrioventricular block.

The devices, also known as CRT-defibrillators and CRT-pacemakers, deliver electrical impulses to both lower chambers of the heart to restore its normal rhythm.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.