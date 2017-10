FDA staff say Merck's sleep drug effective, question dose levels

May 20 (Reuters) - *FDA STAFF REVIEWERS SAY CLINICAL TRIALS OF MERCK‘S SLEEP DRUG SUVOREXANT “OVERALL, ESTABLISH EFFECTIVENESS.” *FDA STAFF REVIEWERS SAY SUVOREXANT SEEMS TO BE ASSOCIATED WITH EVENTS THAT CAN BE CONSIDERED ELEMENTS OF A “NARCOLEPSY-LIKE SYNDROME.” *FDA REVIEWERS ASK ADVISORY PANEL TO CONSIDER WHETHER 10 MG OF SUVOREXANT WOULD BE AN APPROPRIATE RECOMMENDATION AS STARTING DOSE. *FDA STAFF REVIEWERS RAISE CONCERNS ABOUT SUVOREXANT DOSING LEVELS, SAY LOWER DOSING MAY BE NEEDED. *FDA REVIEWERS SAY BOTH DOSES OF MERCK‘S SUVOREXANT IN NON-ELDERLY PATIENTS WERE ASSOCIATED WITH NEXT-MORNING IMPAIRMENT.