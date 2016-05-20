FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 20, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

RPT-FDA to modify nutrition label guidelines for packaged food, drinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will modify guidelines for nutritional labels on packaged food and beverages to prominently display calorie count and servings, the regulator said.

The move comes at a time the regulator is staring at increasing childhood and adult obesity and lifestyle diseases such as heart problems in the United States.

The FDA said on Friday that the modified guidelines, which companies would have to adopt within two years, would help consumers make “informed food decisions”.

Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
