FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA advisers back Pfizer arthritis drug
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

U.S. FDA advisers back Pfizer arthritis drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc won a U.S. advisory panel’s support on Wednesday for its arthritis drug, which the world’s largest drugmaker hopes will give a significant boost to its product pipeline after a wave of patent expiries.

A panel of outside experts to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted 8-2 to recommend approval of tofacitinib, meant to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis who have not had success with at least one other drug for the disease.

The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not required to do so, and a final decision is expected in August.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.