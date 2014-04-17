FDA warns common uterine fibroid surgery can spread undetected cancer

April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned that a surgical procedure used to mince uterine fibroids and remove them through a tiny abdominal incision could spread cancer tissue beyond the uterus in women with undetected uterine cancer.

Data showed that the procedure, called laparoscopic power morcellation, could significantly worsen a patient's chance of long-term survival, the regulator said. (r.reuters.com/dug68v)

Most women develop uterine fibroids, which are benign tumors that originate in the uterus, during their lifetime, the FDA said.

Laparoscopic procedures offer a reduced risk of infection, less post-surgical pain and scarring, and quicker recovery compared with traditional surgeries.

About 1 in 350 women with fibroids could have uterine sarcoma, a type of cancer, and there is no reliable test to determine if the fibroids are cancerous before they are removed, the FDA said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)