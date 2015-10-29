FDA salmonella warnings not a taking, Federal Circuit affirms

The Food and Drug Administration did not “take” tomato growers’ property when it erroneously cautioned consumers not to use raw tomatoes following a 2008 salmonella outbreak, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling against more than two dozen tomato producers in Florida and Georgia, who claimed their crops withered on the vine or sold for pennies on the dollar following two FDA press releases and a media briefing warning against tomato use in June 2008. The agency issued an “all clear” notice the following month.

