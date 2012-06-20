FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US advisers shoot down Sanofi anti-clotting drug
June 20, 2012 / 4:07 PM / 5 years ago

US advisers shoot down Sanofi anti-clotting drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 20 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SA failed to win a U.S. panel’s support on Wednesday for an injection meant to prevent blood clots in certain cancer patients on chemotherapy, making it unlikely the drug would get approval in the United States.

A panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted 14 to 1, with one abstention, to recommend rejection of semuloparin injection for those on chemotherapy particularly at risk for blood clots.

The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not required to, and will make a final decision later.

