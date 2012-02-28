FDA adds diabetes, memory loss warnings to statins

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators will add warnings to the labels of widely used cholesterol lowering drugs to indicate that they may raise levels of blood sugar and could cause memory loss.

The Food and Drug administration announced the changes to the safety information of the labels of statins, such as Pfizer Inc’s Lipitor, AstraZeneca’s Crestor and Merck & Co’s Zocor.

Statins have been shown to significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks and heart disease and the FDA said the new information should not scare people into stopping taking the drugs.