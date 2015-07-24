UPDATE 2-U.S. FDA proposes putting percent daily value of added sugar on food labels

(Adds trade group comment)

By Anjali Athavaley and Toni Clarke

July 24 (Reuters) - Food companies would be required to label the amount of added sugar as a percentage of recommended daily calorie intake under a proposal on Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Last year, the agency proposed updating the Nutrition Facts label to include added sugars, but it did not require companies to declare the amount of sugar as a percentage.

The percent daily value would be based on the recommendation that the daily intake of calories from sugars not exceed 10 percent of total calories.

“The percent daily value shows how much a nutrient in a food contributes to a daily diet and would help consumers make informed choices for themselves and their families,” the agency said in a statement.

Susan Mayne, director of the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition at the FDA, said on a conference call with reporters that the agency hoped to partner with other federal agencies on educating consumers on the distinction between total sugar and added sugar, since both would be on the label. Total sugar in a product includes naturally occurring sugars as well as those added to foods during processing or preparation.

The current label requires the percent daily value to be listed for total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, sodium, total carbohydrates, dietary fiber, calcium and iron.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest, a Washington health advocacy group, said in a statement that the proposal would benefit consumers but added that it would continue to urge FDA to require that the amount of sugar be expressed in teaspoons, which it says are easier for consumers to understand than grams.

The Sugar Association said in a statement that FDA’s assertions on added sugars lacked adequate scientific evidence. “The fact is that the preponderance of science and the data on caloric sweeteners do not support a suggested limit on sugars intake,” the industry group said. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Bernard Orr)