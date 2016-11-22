FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
FDA outlines data needed for over-the-counter sunscreen ingredients
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 22, 2016 / 3:41 PM / 9 months ago

FDA outlines data needed for over-the-counter sunscreen ingredients

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued guidelines on Tuesday detailing the data it needs from makers of sunscreen products to determine which ingredients are safe and effective for use in products sold over the counter.

The agency recommended that sunscreen manufacturers procure data using a study to determine whether active ingredients are absorbed into the blood and, if so, at what level - the same standard used for all topical drugs. (bit.ly/2fZ0YK3)

Americans rely extensively on over-the-counter sunscreens, which are used liberally over large portions of the body to prevent sunburn, early aging and reduce the risks of skin cancer.

FDA staff have been reviewing sunscreen ingredients for more than a decade.

The review was streamlined with the passage of the Sunscreen Innovation Act in November 2014, which set a new process for the review of active ingredients. (reut.rs/2gGuM2o) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.