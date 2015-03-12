FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA says panel to discuss "superbug" spread
March 12, 2015

FDA says panel to discuss "superbug" spread

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said an advisory panel will discuss the transmission of “superbug” infections through certain procedures in U.S. hospitals.

The regulator said the gastroenterology and urology devices panel would meet on May 14-15. (1.usa.gov/1D9SY1q)

The planned meeting comes after reports that manufacturers’ tests of procedures to clean medical scopes linked with “superbug” outbreaks contained flaws that render their cleaning instructions unreliable.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
