FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves Ajinomoto's no-calorie sweetener
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

FDA approves Ajinomoto's no-calorie sweetener

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have approved a new non-caloric sweetener from Japan’s Ajinomoto Co that can be used as a substitute for sugar or high fructose corn syrup in foods and beverages.

Called advantame, the white powder is made from aspartame and vanillan and is approved as a general-purpose sweetener and flavor enhancer in food, except meat and poultry, the Food and Drug Administration said.

FDA said the product can be used as a tabletop sweetener or in baked goods, non-alcoholic beverages, frozen desserts, jams and jellies, chewing gum and other foods.

Advantame is the sixth so-called high-intensity sweetener FDA has approved for sale in the United States. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.