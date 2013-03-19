FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA reviewers say Titan drug results not as strong as hoped
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

FDA reviewers say Titan drug results not as strong as hoped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc’s experimental drug to treat opioid addiction was shown to be more effective than placebo in a clinical trial, but the results were not as strong as might be hoped, reviewers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in documents published on Tuesday.

The reviewers’ commentary was published on the FDA’s website ahead of an advisory panel meeting to be held on Thursday. The reviewers said results of the trial prompt speculation that Titan’s drug needs to be given at a higher dose and they asked the panel to advise on whether the company should explore dosing further before the product is approved.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.