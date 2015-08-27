FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA warns 3 tobacco product makers over labeling
August 27, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

FDA warns 3 tobacco product makers over labeling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it had issued warning letters to three tobacco product manufacturers, including the maker of Natural American Spirit cigarettes, over labels claiming the products were “additive-free” or “natural”.

This is the first time the FDA has pulled up companies for marketing tobacco products with “modest-risk” claims that are not backed by scientific evidence ratified by the health regulator.

The Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act of 2009 requires a company to get its modified risk tobacco product application approved by the FDA before claiming a product poses fewer health risks than other tobacco products.

The FDA said on Thursday it issued warning letters to Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co Inc, ITG Brands LLC and Sherman's 1400 Broadway N.Y.C. Ltd. (1.usa.gov/1JojVyS)

Santa Fe Natural, which makes Natural American Spirit cigarettes, is owned by Reynolds American Inc.

ITG Brands makes Winston cigarettes, while Sherman’s 1400 manufactures Nat Sherman cigarettes.

The companies have 15 working days to respond to the regulator. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

