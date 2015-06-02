FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tobacco companies drop lawsuit vs FDA over labeling
June 2, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Tobacco companies drop lawsuit vs FDA over labeling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - The three largest U.S. tobacco companies on Tuesday voluntarily dropped their lawsuit accusing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of exceeding its authority in monitoring the content of labels on tobacco products.

In a filing with the federal court in Washington, D.C., units of Altria Group Inc, Reynolds American Inc and Lorillard Inc said they decided to dismiss their case after the FDA on May 29 said it would review a policy governing the labeling of tobacco products. (Reporting by Jessica Dye and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Richard Chang)

