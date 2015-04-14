FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tobacco companies sue U.S. FDA over label approvals
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2015 / 4:25 PM / in 3 years

Tobacco companies sue U.S. FDA over label approvals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - A group of tobacco companies sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday over recent guidance that they say violates their free-speech rights by mandating pre-approval of labeling changes.

Plaintiffs including R.J. Reynolds Co, Lorillard Tobacco Co and Altria Group Inc’s Philip Morris USA Inc filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in an attempt to block the guidelines, which were issued in March. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Lisa Von Ahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.