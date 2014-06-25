FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA warns of allergic reactions with popular acne products
June 25, 2014 / 5:32 PM / 3 years ago

FDA warns of allergic reactions with popular acne products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned on Wednesday that popular acne products such as Proactiv and Neutrogena can cause rare but serious and life-threatening allergic reactions.

The FDA said consumers should stop using their topical acne product and seek emergency medical help if they experience hypersensitivity reactions such as throat tightness, difficulty in breathing, feeling faint or swelling of the eyes, face, lips or tongue. (1.usa.gov/TwSCNt)

The regulator said products marketed under brands such as Proactiv, Neutrogena, MaxClarity, Oxy, Ambi, Aveeno and Clean & Clear were of concern. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

