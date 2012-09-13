FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-FDA warns of burns from muscle and joint pain busters
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-FDA warns of burns from muscle and joint pain busters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes FDA studies from last paragraph)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator alerted patients to rare cases of chemical burns from using over-the-counter muscle and joint pain relievers, including creams, lotions, ointments and patches.

The products that contain menthol, methyl salicylate, or capsaicin - including major brands such as Bengay, Capzasin, Flexall, Icy Hot and Mentholatum - were found to cause first- to third-degree burns.

Second- and third-degree burns occurred with the use of products that had menthol as the single active ingredient in it, the U.S Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

Products containing both menthol and methyl salicylate, in concentrations greater than 3 percent menthol and 10 percent methyl salicylate, also caused severe burns, the agency added.

Over the years, the FDA identified 43 cases of burns related to these products. However, current FDA guidelines do not require these muscle and joint pain products to carry a warning on their label about the burns. (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Maureen Bavdek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.