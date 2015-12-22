FDIC lawsuits over failed banks down sharply in 2015

Dec 22 -

Lawsuits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp against directors and officers involved in bank failures have dropped significantly as litigation stemming from the financial crisis winds down.

The FDIC, which seeks to recoup losses to the government’s deposit insurance fund, filed just three lawsuits against directors and officers of failed banks in 2015, down from 21 last year and 40 in 2013, new data on its website shows.

