US FDIC sues 16 banks for rigging Libor
March 14, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

US FDIC sues 16 banks for rigging Libor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation sued 16 of the world’s largest banks on Friday, accusing them of collusively suppressing interest rates.

The lawsuit, filed in the federal district court in New York, was the latest to accuse financial institutions of conspiring to manipulate Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate.

The FDIC said the defendants’ conduct caused substantial losses to 38 banks that the U.S. regulator had taken into receivership since 2008, including Washington Mutual Bank and IndyMac Bank.

Among the banks named as defendants include Bank of America Corp, Barclays PLC, Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings PLC, JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC and UBS AG.

The lawsuit also named as a defendant the British Banks’ Association, the U.K. trade organization which during the period at issue administered Libor.

