Appeals court revives Chicago bank's lawsuit over FDIC rating

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit brought by Chicago-based Builders Bank challenging the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's risk rating for the bank as arbitrary and capricious.

In an order on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court's dismissal of the bank's lawsuit on the grounds that the federal law giving banking regulators the discretion to set banks' capital levels protects the FDIC's ratings from judicial review.

