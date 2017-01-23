FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Appeals court revives Chicago bank's lawsuit over FDIC rating
January 23, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 months ago

Appeals court revives Chicago bank's lawsuit over FDIC rating

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit brought by Chicago-based Builders Bank challenging the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's risk rating for the bank as arbitrary and capricious.

In an order on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court's dismissal of the bank's lawsuit on the grounds that the federal law giving banking regulators the discretion to set banks' capital levels protects the FDIC's ratings from judicial review.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here:

