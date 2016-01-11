FDIC settles with executives of failed North Carolina bank

Jan 11 -

Executives of a failed North Carolina bank have reached a $4.1 million settlement with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, resolving a closely watched lawsuit accusing them of approving risky loans that led to heavy losses during the credit crisis.

If approved by the court, the settlement-in-principle, disclosed in a federal court filing last week, will end the FDIC’s 2011 lawsuit against three executives of Cooperative Bank of Wilmington, which was declared insolvent and seized by regulators in 2009 amid a surge in delinquent real estate loans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RhOi02