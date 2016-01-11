FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDIC settles with executives of failed North Carolina bank
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 11, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

FDIC settles with executives of failed North Carolina bank

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Jan 11 -

Executives of a failed North Carolina bank have reached a $4.1 million settlement with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, resolving a closely watched lawsuit accusing them of approving risky loans that led to heavy losses during the credit crisis.

If approved by the court, the settlement-in-principle, disclosed in a federal court filing last week, will end the FDIC’s 2011 lawsuit against three executives of Cooperative Bank of Wilmington, which was declared insolvent and seized by regulators in 2009 amid a surge in delinquent real estate loans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RhOi02

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.