FDIC gets chance to appeal ruling on WaMu mortgage liabilities
September 24, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

FDIC gets chance to appeal ruling on WaMu mortgage liabilities

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp can seek an immediate appeal of a decision that made it responsible for some costly liabilities of the failed Washington Mutual Bank, a federal judge in the District of Columbia has ruled.

The order on Tuesday from U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer will give the FDIC another chance to contest its obligation to repurchase defective mortgage loans that Washington Mutual sold to Wall Street investors before its 2008 collapse.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NVSSj1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
