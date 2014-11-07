FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 7, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Floor & Decor Holdings files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, a provider of surface flooring, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise about $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Smyrna, Georgia-based company listed BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Barclays among underwriters to the IPO. (1.usa.gov/112tp1O)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

