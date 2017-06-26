NEW YORK The Federal Reserve's little-known
role housing the assets of other central banks comes with a
unique benefit to the United States: It serves as a source of
foreign intelligence for Washington.
Senior officials from the U.S. Treasury and other government
departments have turned to these otherwise confidential accounts
several times a year to analyze the asset holdings of the
central banks of Russia, China, Iraq, Turkey, Yemen, Libya and
others, according to more than a dozen current and former senior
Fed and Treasury officials.
The U.S. central bank keeps a tight lid on information
contained in these accounts. But according to the officials
interviewed by Reuters, U.S. authorities regularly use a "need
to know" confidentiality exception in the Fed's service
contracts with foreign central banks.
The exception has allowed Treasury, State and Fed officials
without regular access to glean information about the movement
of funds in and out of the accounts, those people said. Such
information has helped Washington monitor economic sanctions,
fight terror financing and money laundering, or get a fuller
picture of market hot spots around the world.
Some 250 foreign central banks and governments keep $3.3
trillion of their assets at the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, about half of the world's official dollar reserves, using
a service advertised in a 2015 slide presentation as "safe and
confidential."
The Bank for International Settlements, other major central
banks and some commercial banks offer similar services, and
clients usually have more than just one account. But only the
Fed offers direct access to U.S. debt markets and to the world's
reserve currency, the dollar, making the U.S. central bank the
top provider of this so-called custodial banking business.
In all, the people interviewed by Reuters identified seven
instances in the last 15 years in which the accounts gave U.S.
authorities insights into the actions of foreign counterparts or
market movements, at times leading to a specific U.S. response.
(Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2tDxp7V)
In one relatively recent case, data from these foreign
accounts offered U.S. authorities a sense of the mood in Moscow
in March 2014, after Russia's invasion of Crimea prompted the
United States to respond with economic sanctions.
When foreign holdings at the New York Fed plunged about $115
billion, U.S. officials confirmed what others could only
suspect, according to two former Fed officials: Russia's central
bank had pulled its funds.
While the Kremlin's public response was defiant, Fed and
Treasury officials concluded Moscow feared the United States
would freeze Russia's assets even though the account was not
included in the narrow scope of the sanctions, according to one
former official.
After about two weeks, Russia's central bank returned most
of the money to its Fed account, but the incident made officials
monitor the account more closely for signs the sanctions had
forced Moscow to draw down its reserves, the same source said.
It was unclear what effect the sanctions had.
The Bank of Russia said it would not comment on "details of
its operations and interaction with partners." The Russian
Embassy in Washington did not respond to an emailed query.
NO PROMISE
The Fed acknowledged the practice of disclosing account
intelligence, but declined to comment on individual clients.
"While our account agreement does provide for the sharing of
information with the U.S. government in limited circumstances,
we require a clearly demonstrated need for the information and a
commitment that the information will be treated confidentially,"
said a New York Fed spokeswoman. "This exception has been used
on rare occasions and on a limited basis for such issues as
compliance with sanctions requirements and anti-money laundering
principles."
The insights into the Fed operation come at a time when U.S.
President Donald Trump threatens new economic sanctions on
countries that could again be monitored through the foreign
accounts. It also comes as U.S. intelligence-gathering has come
under intense public scrutiny, with agencies investigating
Russian meddling in last year's election and possible collusion
with Trump's campaign. The Senate this month backed new
sanctions on Russia in part to punish it for the meddling, while
the Treasury added individuals and entities to those sanctioned
over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
According to a draft account agreement the New York Fed
published online last year, the Treasury or any other U.S.
government agency or Fed bank must have "a need to know such
information" to access it.
Seven people with direct knowledge of instances in which
this exception was used told Reuters there was no working
definition of the "need to know," and that New York Fed lawyers
would usually decide case by case.
The level of scrutiny by U.S. authorities and lack of
clarity over what would constitute a "need to know" surprised
some former foreign central bankers who spoke to Reuters.
The Bank of France, which also maintains foreign accounts,
guarantees "full confidentiality" for its clients unless
information is needed in a criminal investigation, said
Christian Noyer, who was governor from 2003 to 2015. "It's only
in that case," he said in an interview. "It's not just to look
at them and to know that."
Less surprising was the fact that the United States
leveraged the Fed's position at the center of global finance,
they said.
"The kinds of powerful central banks that can offer these
services ... will want to use that power in ways that benefit
their public remit," Patrick Honohan, governor of the Central
Bank of Ireland from 2009 to 2015, told Reuters.
Edwin Truman, who headed the Fed Board of Governors'
international finance division for more than two decades before
joining the Treasury in 1998, said the Fed's clients should not
expect absolute secrecy.
"There is no promise to clients that the information in
their accounts will not be shared with U.S. official circles,"
Truman, now a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International
Economics, said in an interview.
A Treasury spokesman said the department monitors
transactions and collects data from all financial firms "both
routinely and in the course of investigations (and) has the
ability to request information from banks beyond the 'need to
know' provision." He declined to comment on interactions with
the New York Fed.
TREASURY CALLING
The U.S. officials interviewed by Reuters included
executives and division heads, and people directly involved in
discussions in which the confidentiality exception was used to
analyze accounts that otherwise only a select group of Fed
officials monitors. Most spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Day to day, a team of about a dozen New York Fed analysts
oversees the accounts. This low-profile unit, called Central
Bank and International Account Services (CBIAS), came under the
spotlight last year when it transferred $81 million from the
Bangladesh central bank's account into the hands of hackers in
one of the largest cyber heists ever.
The unit manages mostly Treasury and agency debt. It also
oversees more than 500,000 gold bars that have accumulated in
underground vaults since the New York Fed first opened accounts
for Britain and France a century ago.
The requests for information became more frequent after the
passage of the 2001 U.S. Patriot Act, mostly from the Office of
Foreign Assets Control, a Treasury division enforcing sanctions
and targeting terrorist financing, money laundering, and weapons
and drugs trafficking. The Department can also subpoena
confidential information.
Among the requests since then have been inquiries about the
accounts belonging to Turkey, Iraq, Russia and others, often to
help determine whether official funds were being used to finance
sanctioned groups or individuals, according to three of the
sources. A few countries of keen interest to the U.S. government
have little or no funds at the New York Fed - such as Iran,
which is sanctioned, and Saudi Arabia, which is not.
An official at Turkey's central bank said "operations are
routinely carried out according to a correspondent banking
agreement with the New York Fed, which is the standard
operational procedure in correspondent banking."
Iraq's central bank stands out among those subject to U.S.
scrutiny because of the extent of cooperation between Baghdad
and New York. Earlier this month, based on information and
instructions from the Fed's foreign accounts team, the Central
Bank of Iraq blacklisted a money exchange firm suspected of ties
with Islamic State and Al Qaeda. The Al-Kawthar money exchange
firm, from the town of Qaim near the Syrian border, had its
assets frozen in the action.
Fed officials rely on meetings and conference calls to
advise the Iraqi central bank on how to track and freeze out
local firms suspected of terrorist connections or of helping
Iran bypass sanctions, an Iraq central bank official told
Reuters.
"We have direct contact with the foreign assets monitoring
office in the Fed," the official said. In freezing the assets of
Al-Kawthar, Iraq's central bank followed Fed "verification
procedures," added the official, who declined to be named.
The U.S. Treasury announced the sanctions against Al-Kawthar
on June 15, citing $2.5 million in money transfers it allegedly
made to a firm linked to Islamic State facilitators. The owner
of the money exchange firm was not available to comment.
Sometimes, a peek into the Fed accounts has provided the
Treasury insight into market upheaval. At the height of the
global financial crisis in 2008, Treasury officials asked the
New York Fed whether one of its clients was behind plummeting
demand for short-term debt of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, according to a former CBIAS official.
An analysis of the accounts showed that China's central bank
had curbed purchases, and that intelligence factored into the
U.S. government's decision to seize the agencies in September
2008, the person said.
The People's Bank of China declined to comment.
In some cases, the Fed team handling the foreign accounts
would activate the "need to know" clause if it spotted something
unusual, two former Fed officials said.
Since the 2010 Arab Spring uprisings, for example, the New
York Fed has made several inquiries with the State Department
about Yemeni and Libyan assets, according to one of these
officials.
The Fed team, which ranks accounts by levels of risk, sought
clarity on whether the governments or insurgents were in control
of those countries' central banks, the official said.
A State Department official said it "maintains contact with
counterparts in the Federal Reserve system to share information
on political and security developments" so they can "better
evaluate and understand foreign governmental structures,
leadership, and financial risk."
Representatives of Libya's and Yemen's central banks, as
well as Yemen's embassy in Washington, did not respond to
requests for comment.
